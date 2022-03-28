What channel is Austria v Scotland on? Kick-off time, team news, Hearts players in action

Match details

Who? Austria v Scotland

What? International friendly

Craig Halkett, right, with former Hearts team-mate Aaron Hickey during Scotland training. Picture: SNS

Where? The Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna.

When? Tuesday, March 29. Kick-off time is 7.45pm.

How to watch

The match is broadcast live on Sky Sports Football with the coverage beginning at 7.40pm. Highlights will be shown on BBC One Scotland at 10.35pm.

Team news

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson is back in training and available for selection after missing out on the 1-1 draw with Poland last week due to contracting Covid-19.

Steve Clarke may wish to shuffle the deck a little after going with his strongest XI in the first friendly encounter of this international break.

The Austria lowdown

Scotland are playing Tuesday night’s opponents after they lost the chance to qualify for the World Cup with a 2-1 away defeat to Wales in their play-off semi-final. Gareth Bale netted twice for the hosts in the first half, which was too big an obstacle for the visitors to overcome despite Marcel Sabitzer pulling one back midway through the second half.

Previous meeting

Scotland won 1-0 in Austria thanks to a Lyndon Dykes penalty in what would herald a turnaround in fortunes in the World Cup qualification group. It was the second in a six-game winning run which would see the national team take second place and earn a play-off spot.

What Steve Clarke said

After Thursday’s draw with Poland: “We have another game in Tuesday night in Vienna we want to go there and get back on the winning run again.

"They are disappointed to not win that game and I think we did enough and I thought we deserved to win the game but we move on."

"It was a good performance, some decent chances in the first half, maybe not so many in the second. We got ourselves into a lot of good positions.”

Hearts stars in action

Craig Gordon will be going for his 66th Scotland cap, which will move him into sole possession of No.10 in the all-time list above Willie Miller. Craig Halkett is still waiting for his debut after remaining on the bench against Poland. Former Tynecastle ace Aaron Hickey got his first cap as a substitute last Thursday.

