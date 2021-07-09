What the Hearts captaincy means to Craig Gordon as he suggests 'few' more years left

Crig Gordon was appointed the new Hearts captain ahead of the new season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Robbie Neilson confirmed on Thursday the club’s No.1 would replace Steven Naismith in the role.

Gordon wore the armband on a number of occasions last season and he was club captain before he made his record-breaking move to Sunderland in 2007.

"It's a big honour," he said.

“Everybody knows I grew up a Hearts fan. To come to the club, to play for them was always a dream. To add on top of that winning a trophy, getting the captaincy, it’s been fantastic to come back here for the second time and be able to achieve what we set out to achieve.

"Now, on top of that, to have the captaincy going forward is a huge honour for me.”

Gordon will play a key role in helping younger players develop, such as Harry Stone who has completed a loan move to Partick Thistle.

And the 38-year-old suggested he has a “few” more seasons left in him.

“It’s always a special place,” Gordon said. “It’s always the club I look out for no matter where I've been.

"It’s fantastic to get back here and take that role on now, try and improve and add my experience to the younger players coming through and try and help the guys around me. That’s the stage of my career I’m at now.