Scottish Cup quarter-final draw: how to watch; Hearts and Hibs in the hat

There is just one game remaining in the fifth round as Dundee head to Peterhead this evening, a game live on BBC Scotland.

Sunday saw Celtic book their spot in the draw with a comfortable 4-0 win over Championship side Raith Rovers, even if manager Ange Postecoglou was frustrated with the team's first-half performance.

That followed Hibs coming from behind to beat Arbroath. Shaun Maloney’s side showed plenty of character to respond to going behind at Gayfield early on before winning 3-1.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Cup. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

There were no surprises on Saturday with five Premiership side progressing from their ties with one requiring penalties as Hearts saw off Livingston at Tynecastle Park.

Meanwhile, defeat for Aberdeen at Motherwell saw Stephen Glass lose his job at Pittodrie.

So, when is the quarter-final draw?

It will take place after the tie between Peterhead and Dundee. There are no replays so extra-time and penalties will come into play if the game finishes at draw.

How to watch

The draw will be shown live on BBC Scotland after the match at Balmoor. It will also be broadcast live on BBC Scotland's radio coverage of the encounter.

Who is in the draw?

So far it is an all-Premiership affair with Celtic, Dundee United, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Rangers and St Mirren. If Dundee progress it could mean up to three derby matches in the last eight of the competition.

When is the quarter-final?

The four ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of March 12. All games should be shown live across Premier Sports and BBC.

Message from the editor