The Jambos recorded a late, late win over the Light Blues when both clubs were in the Scottish Championship, but it's over seven years since the Jambos have picked up three points with both teams in the top tier.

1. Jamie MacDonald - Kilmarnock Now with Kilmarnock after season with Falkirk. Initially first-choice, he now plays back-up to on-loan Watford 'keeper Daniel Bachmann.

2. Darren Barr - Annan assistant boss Had several clubs after departing Hearts, representing Kilmarnock, Ross County, Dumbarton, Morton and Stirling Albion. He is now assistant boss at Annan in League Two

3. Andy Webster - St Mirren U20 coach Moved onto Coventry and then St Mirren after leaving Hearts in 2013, and is now the Buddies' Under-20s coach.

4. Jamie Hamill - Stranraer The 32-year-old had spells with Kilmarnock and Queen of the South after leaving Hearts and is now playing for Stranraer in League One.

