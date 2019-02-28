Tosh McKinlay in action during Hearts' 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in February, 1989. Picture: SNS

Where are they now? The Hearts team who defeated Bayern Munich

Thirty years on from beating Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Uefa Cup quarter-final, we look at what team are doing now.

After the leaving the club in 1981 he had stints with Ayr United, Clydebank and Berwick Rangers. Last heard of working as a postman.

1. Henry Smith

The defender used to own a stretch limousine business and is currently a hospitality host at Ibrox.

2. Alan McLaren

He would later join boyhood heroes Celtic, along with brief spells at Kilmarnock, Grasshoppers and Stoke City. Did work for Celtic TV and was also an agent.

3. Tosh McKinlay

As well as duties as an agent, where he helped establish a link for Hearts to sign Australian youngsters, 'Big Slim' also runs a company offering teenagers football scholarships in America.

4. Dave McPherson

