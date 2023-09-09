Where Hearts are falling short and what they must address for their next run of games

Watch more videos on Shots!

Signing forward-minded players like Kyosuke Tagawa, Kenneth Vargas and Alex Lowry was designed to give Hearts fresh attacking impetus this season. Added to Liam Boyce’s welcome return from a year out with cruciate ligament damage, not forgetting the record-breaking instincts of Lawrence Shankland, Tynecastle fans anticipated a dynamic and dangerous front line with all the necessary attributes.

New arrivals cushioned the blow of losing Josh Ginnelly to Swansea City on freedom of contract. Understandably, they are still adapting to life in Scotland as they wrestle with a different culture and style of football. It is too early to judge them individually, although Hearts as a collective are misfiring in attack at the moment. It is an issue which threatens to undermine their league campaign and one needing addressed before Premiership business resumes against Aberdeen next weekend.

Steven Naismith’s appointment as head coach three days ago provides clarity in terms of the Edinburgh club’s managerial structure. It also clears the way for full focus on domestic issues following last month’s European exit at the hands of PAOK Salonika. Naismith was a tenacious and ruthless striker in his playing days and will want his team to betray similar characteristics going forward.

Of the 11 goals Hearts have scored in their nine competitive outings so far this term, five belong to Shankland. The last three matches have seen those in maroon draw a blank in the penalty box during defeats by Dundee, PAOK and Motherwell. Tagawa is the only one of the new forwards to find the net so far after scoring the fourth in the 4-0 Viaplay Cup win against Partick Thistle.

Hearts have only two league goals from four Premiership fixtures to date. Creating chances and recording meaningful shots was a problem in the European home leg against the Greeks, when the hosts had 48 per cent possession overall and managed five attempts on goal. Three of those were on target as they lost 2-1. They enjoyed 65 per cent possession three days later at Dundee but, from six attempts on goal, none hit the target. Two shots out of six hit the target in the away leg in Greece before an improvement of sorts last Sunday at home to Motherwell.

Hearts claimed 68 per cent possession and unleashed 30 efforts on goal against their opponents from North Lanarkshire, with 13 of those hitting the target. However, they again drew a blank on the scoresheet as another 1-0 defeat played out in front of an exasperated Tynecastle crowd. The result leaves them eighth in the table ahead of Aberdeen’s visit to Gorgie next Saturday. The old saying “goals change games” has never been more obvious.

The Pittodrie club are in a worse predicament in 11th place, two points behind Hearts and equally desperate to ignite their Premiership campaign. They, too, have scored only twice in four league games. As usual when these two sides meet, there is plenty at stake. Both need goals and points to push towards the upper half of the table having juggled the demands of European qualifiers in recent weeks.