Who are Hearts and Hibs most creative players? - There are more from Easter Road in top 20
Hearts may be sitting 11 points ahead of their Capital rivals in the league but Hibs have more creative players in their ranks going by the top 20 creators of chances in the Scottish Premiership.
Taking into account assists and passes which have led to a shot we look at the players who have played a key role in the creation of efforts on goal. There are a number of familiar names in the top 20 as well as some more surprising entries.