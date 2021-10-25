Referee appointments for this weekend's Scottish fixtures

Who is referee for the Hearts game and Hibs v Celtic? Plus all match officials for every midweek cinch Premiership and SPFL Championship match

The cinch Premiership completes a full cycle of fixtures this week with six midweek matches – the 11th league fixture for each team.

By David Oliver
Monday, 25th October 2021, 6:48 pm

Hearts, one of only two unbeaten teams in the SPFL, are hot on the heels of champions Rangers at the top of the league as the season reaches it’s quarter-point.

Ross County, who travel to fellow strugglers Dundee, are still without a win.

All the Premiership games, including the mouth-watering encounter at Easter Road – Hibs v Celtic and Livingston’s home match with Dundee United, fall on Wednesday, but 24 hours earlier, there's a full card of cinch Championship fixtures with many a repeat of the opening day of the season.

There’s a Tuesday night derby in Ayrshire with Kilmarnock at Ayr and also in Fife with winless Dunfermline hosting Raith Rovers.

Here is the referee in charge of each match this midweek in the top two leagues of the SPFL.

1. Ayr Utd v Kilmarnock

Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Nick Walsh

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Dunfermline Ath. v Raith Rovers

Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Alan Muir

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3. Inverness C.T. v Arbroath

Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Kick off 7.45pm. Referee: Craig Napier

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Greenock Morton v Partick Th.

Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Kick off 7.30pm. Referee: Greg Aitken

Photo: Michael Gillen

