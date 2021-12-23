Despite the recent uncertainty and crisis talks from the cinch Premiership to League Two, there are matches on across the country with an early start in Perth just 12 hours after the conclusion of Christmas 2021.

However Boxing Day also marks the start of Scottish Government restrictions on large events – limited to 500 spectators. Talks held over potentially shelving the festive fixtures in the top-flight where Celtic are due in the Fair City for the lunchtime kick-off followed by fixtures across all four divisions came to the conclusion that the Premiership would pause AFTER December 26 and the limited attendances, but the remaining 30 clubs would carry on regardless.

Traditionally games around the festive season are well-attended but this weekend will be an exception under the heightened 500-person protocols over the Omicron variant.

Clubs began daily testing at the start of Christmas week in order to ensure games and training can continue as safely as possible before the fortnight off and penultimate games of 2021 are lined up on December 26.

Here is who is in charge of each of the Boxing Day fixtures in the top two divisions – now that they are confirmed as going ahead.

