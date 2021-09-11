Why Cammy Devlin is 'one of those players you love', according to Hearts fan favourite

Cammy Devlin could make his Hearts debut against Hibs. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The Australian midfielder could make his debut on Sunday in the Edinburgh derby having completed his move from Newcastle Jets on transfer deadline day.

On arriving, he endeared himself to fans by stating he likes to “cause carnage” when trying to win the ball back.

McGowan, a goal scorer in the Scottish Cup final when Hearts defeated Hibs 5-1, detailed to Hearts podcast ‘Scarves Around the Funnel’ why Devlin is “one of those players you love having on your team”.

Not just out of possession but with the ball as well.

"He’s so comfortable on the ball," McGowan, who is playing in Kuwait, said. “He’ll go get it in any of the areas and he’s mentioned before he likes starting play up.

"At the same time, when you lose the ball he’s the energiser bunny in terms of getting in around it and he's got a real knack of winning the ball and being in the right position to cut out passes or come on the blind side of attackers when they think they can turn.”

Devlin earned his move to Hearts after impressing in the Australian top-flight with Wellington Phoenix and McGowan reckons he will bring plenty of verticality to Robbie Neilson’s midfield.

"He’s one I definitely enjoyed watching in the A-League because a lot of those positions can go side to side or full-back to full-back whereas he likes to find the 10s and the wingers who come inside," he said,

"He's not the biggest in the world but he’s got a massive desire to win the ball back.”

