‘Why can’t we play like that every week?’ - Hearts fans react online to gallant defeat by Celtic

Hearts fans were proud of their ten-man team’s display despite losing to Celtic in stoppage time.

Here are a selection of comments from the JambosKickback forum.

Tartofmidlothian: “I moaned about the crap we've had for the last month on Saturday, so I'll say tonight that was a performance worthy of our club and manager, despite the worst of luck. Hard to pick a stand out, but Uche, Lee, Berra and Naismith until he went off were immense.”

Jambof3tornado: “Uche for me. Daft red cost us dear. Bozanic very good when he came on. Bobby with some telling saves too. If we'd played like that in other recent matches we'd have 7 more points on the board.”

VegasVoss: “Just makes the insipid performances against the poor teams more frustrating as this type of display would wipe the floor with the dross.”

Scallywag: “Excellent tonight. More of that please.”

Toadkillerdog: “It was a good performance, Boyata off like he should have been, we would have bossed their defence. We did well down to 10 men, Celtic pay big money to have players to win these types of matches.”

TheWhiteCockade: “Why can't we play like that every week? boys did us proud tonight and deserved at least a point. Uche best player on the pitch

i've never been a Brandon fan and I really don't think he's good enough for this level. soft red maybe but a stupid challenge and most likely cost us the game.”

On Twitter, @ianhorsburgh said: “Sickening to lose another game in the last minute. Players worked so hard. A decent performance, especially considering we had 10 men for more than half the game. Onto Monday which is another big match. Plenty to play for if we dig in like that.”

@maroonspecs added: “If you'd told me at half-time that we'd be level and looking good for a point until the last minute I would've laughed in your face. Credit to the players tonight - nobody hid even after going a goal and a man down. Didn't deserve to lose like that.”

@therichardcobb replied: “Big one was we played like that for 45 minutes without Naismith on the park too. Players genuinely playing for the jersey without needing a kick up the a*** to do so. At last.”

@HeartsRant tweeted: “That was an excellent battling second half performance from Heart of Midlothian after Brandon’s red, which I think was deserved. Interesting to see no yellow for our pen? The late winner a real kick in the teeth.”