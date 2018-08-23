Why Kyle Lafferty has a tattoo of the date Hibs won the Scottish Cup

A tattoo on Kyle Lafferty’s hand has prompted much discussion and hilarity after he signed for Rangers.

An image from his unveiling as a Rangers player showed the date 21-05-16 tattooed on his left hand, accompanied by a love heart.

It was also the date Hibs defeated Rangers 3-2 to end their long wait for Scottish Cup victory.

Lafferty had left Hibs’ city rivals Hearts to join the club the Easter Road side defeated in the final, all the while having the tattoo.

The issue had reared its head last year when the player faced online abuse for the tattoo. However the explanation is straightforward, it was the date he was married to his wife Vanessa.

Kyle Lafferty's tattoo is on his left hand. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

Speaking last year, Lafferty said he had to rearrange the date due to Northern Ireland’s involvement in the European Championship in France.

He said: “I spoke to [Northern Ireland boss] Michael [O’Neill] before we confirmed the date. It was meant to be the 28th May but after speaking to Michael he said ‘the closer to the end of the club season the better.

“I spoke with my missus and everything was fine. She will be there in France as well, with her family and my family, so that will be our honeymoon!”

Earlier this month the couple had their first child.

