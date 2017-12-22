Wigan Athletic keeping tabs on Hearts midfielder Jamie Walker

Wigan Athletic are monitoring Hearts midfielder Jamie Walker with a view to making a bid in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at Tynecastle in the summer and has caught the eye of Latics boss Paul Cook, who wants to strengthen his squad as they look to win promotion back to the English Championship.

Walker was the subject of several failed bids from Rangers over the summer. However, with then-manager Pedro Caixinha now departed, the Ibrox club’s interest appears to have cooled.

As things stand, Walker has declined all contract offers from Hearts and appears likely to depart. The Gorgie outfit will have to decide whether to cash on the player next month if the opportunity arises or keep him in their bid to qualify for Europe.

Walker has endured a stop-start season due to transfer speculation and injury. He has scored two goals in 17 appearances, but has shown signs of getting back to his best form in recent weeks.