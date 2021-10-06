Win tickets to Hearts v Hibs Legends Edinburgh derby this weekend

Hibs and Hearts Legends To Compete in Charity Match on World Mental Health Day

The match, organised by Hibernian Community Foundation, the Big Hearts Community Trust and Leith’s Utilita Energy Hub will pitch two teams of club legends captained by capital rivals Gary Locke and John “Yogi” Hughes, into action at 4pm on Saturday and you could be there thanks to the team at utilita.

Evening News readers can have the chance to win one of five family tickets for the match, at Spartans’ home ground. One lucky winner will also win £120 worth of energy saving devices, courtesy of Hibs’ shirt sponsors Utilita.