Win tickets to Hearts v Hibs Legends Edinburgh derby this weekend
The next Edinburgh derby is just days away when Hearts and Hibs meet at Ainslie Park in a charity fundraising match on World Mental Health day.
The match, organised by Hibernian Community Foundation, the Big Hearts Community Trust and Leith’s Utilita Energy Hub will pitch two teams of club legends captained by capital rivals Gary Locke and John “Yogi” Hughes, into action at 4pm on Saturday and you could be there thanks to the team at utilita.
Evening News readers can have the chance to win one of five family tickets for the match, at Spartans’ home ground. One lucky winner will also win £120 worth of energy saving devices, courtesy of Hibs’ shirt sponsors Utilita.
Email [email protected] with your name and telephone number by 11pm on October 7 to enter, or pop into the Utilita Energy Hub in Leith before 4pm on October 7. Winners will be selected at random and informed of their prizes on Friday, October 8.