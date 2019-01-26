'Won at a canter' - Hearts fans' reaction to the 2-0 win over St Johnstone

Hearts fans were left satisfied after they saw their team put in a controlled performance against St Johnstone at Tynecastle.

@FutureIsMaroon: "Delighted for @JamTarts academy graduate @calmorrison7 Fully deserved after a lot of hard work and proving perseverance pays off.#thefutureismaroon"

@robbiecoull89: "Felt like forever and a day for Morrison's goal to go in, but nobody has deserved a goal for his efforts more than him this season."

@RFBorthwick: "Good to see two academy players, Marcus Godinho and Callumn Morrison, proving to be the difference today for Hearts."

@EuanPringle: "Bozanic and Djoum solid in the middle and hard to pick a motm between them. Strolled it. Back 3 has a better balance with Smith sweeper, Souttar driving out and Berra doing Berra things. Very good result considering St J away form. Well done Hearts and Levein."

@HeartsRant: "And, by the way, give me Bozanic in there every week. Always impressed by him. A proper Hearts player."

@WMac78: "Bozanic always puts in a good shift, glad to see Souttar back and make it through 90 mins and play well."

@IastewartFTH: "Clare is looking better every week, I really don’t get why folk can’t see there’s a very good player here."

@DonaldsonESPN: "Much better from Hearts today. Goals in the second half of a league game for the first time since October. As many positives as there were negatives vs Dundee in midweek."

tartofmidlothian: "Strolled it against one of the league's better teams, night and day compared to Wednesday. Naismith and Djoum were our best, but good performances throughout and especially good to see goals and great work from guys like Godinho, Mulraney and Morrison."

DG_HMFC: "Never punted an aimless ball once...won at a canter. More of the same."

Cruyff Turn: "I thought Soapy was magnificent today. His pass for Godinho was excellent. Naismith wasn’t quite at his best but his influence spurs us on. Djoum was excellent, Clare was very good."

Rabgee: "If it hadn’t been for their keeper and last ditch tackles we could easily have scored 3 or 4 more. We kept them on the back foot most of the game, kept the ball well and looked really up for it.

Opposition view

@stjohnstone1884: "Thoroughly outclassed on the day, Godinho and Morrison with the two goals and it could have been a few more. Bad, bad day at the office but hosts very impressive."