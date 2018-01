Have your say

Hearts starlet Marc Leonard is set to join English Premier League side Brighton.

The 16-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Tynecastle club in June.

Leonard, who can line up in midfield or attack, has yet to play for Hearts’ first team but has trained with Craig Levein’s squad.

Reports today suggest the Jambos could receive as much as £350,000 for the Scotland Under-17 internationalist based on appearances.