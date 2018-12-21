Hibs ‘keeping close eye’ on Celtic’s discussions with Australian FA

Hibs are monitoring the situation as Celtic hold discussions with the Australian FA about Tom Rogic’s availability for the Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures on 29 December.

Hibs winger Martin Boyle. Picture: SNS

The playmaker is one of four Ladbrokes Premiership players called up to the national team squad for the Asian Cup. The other three are Hibs stars Martin Boyle, Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan.

Hibs had previously been resigned to losing all three for the Edinburgh derby match at the end of the month as Aussie coach Graham Arnold wants his players in the United Arab Emirates, where the competition will be held, after their Boxing Day games.

But according to the Daily Record, Hibs will demand the same treatment as Celtic if Rogic is allowed special dispensation to play in his side’s trip to Rangers.

So far Arnold has been resistent to allowing any of his players extra time away from the squad.

He said when asked about Rogic: “The Wizard of Oz will be there. I spoke to Tom on Tuesday and he’s great, just fantastic.

“The Fifa rules are that the players can come in on December 24. We are giving them an extra game on Boxing Day.

“But it’s one rule for everyone. I spent eight weeks in Europe recently, going around all the clubs.

“We had great communication with the clubs and it’s good for the players to play on Boxing Day.

“We have 12 or 13 guys who will hopefully get 90 minutes and then come to the camp. We are very happy with that.”