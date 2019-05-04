Hibs Ladies aim to warm up for SWPL Cup final by defeating Celtic

It’s second versus third in Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 as Hibs Ladies travel to play Celtic at K-Park tomorrow.

Grant Scott’s side will be aiming to keep up their fine run of late ahead of Friday’s SWPL Cup final against Glasgow City.

The two sides met in February with Hibs coming out on top 2-1 at Ainslie Park.

The Capital outfit trail top-of-the-table City, the only team to beat them this season, by two points and have played a game more. However, they have been boosted by the return of teenage midfielder Shannon McGregor, who made a second-half substitute appearance during last weekend’s 2-1 win over Spartans following six months out injured.

Spartans, meanwhile, welcome Scott Booth’s City to Ainslie Park hoping for a better outcome from when the last time the two teams went head to head.

Debbi McCulloch’s players were on the wrong end of a 7-1 defeat at the home of the reigning champions a couple of months ago and will be desperate to prove they have learned from their mistakes.

In SWPL 2 it’s a city derby as pointless Hutchison Vale welcome top-of-the-table Hearts to Saughton Enclosure.