Hibs Ladies duo named in Scotland World Cup squad

Have your say

Hibs Ladies duo Jenna Fife and Joelle Murray have been named in Scotland’s squad for this summer’s World Cup finals in France.

National team boss Shelley Kerr today revealed the 23 players who will line up as their country takes part in the tournament for the first time.

Former Hibees Kirsty Smith and Lizzie Arnot, now at Manchester United, are also included.

Utah Royals defender Rachel Corsie will captain the squad, with Arsenal midfielder Kim Little as her deputy.

Scotland begin their Group D campaign against England in Nice on June 9, before facing Japan on June 14 and Argentina five days later.

Kerr’s charges host fellow qualifiers Jamaica on Tuesday, May 28 at Hampden Park in their final warm-up match.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibs), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Sophie Howard (Reading), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Joelle Murray (Hibs), Kirsty Smith (Manchester Utd)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester Utd), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Jane Ross (West Ham Utd)