Hibs Ladies quartet selected for Scotland training camp

Four Hibs Ladies players have been called up for Scotland Women’s winter training camp.

Defenders Joelle Murray and Kirsty Smith will be joined by goalkeeper Jenna Fife and midfielder Rachael Small when the Scots head to Spain on January 15.

Head coach Shelley Kerr’s squad will play friendlies against Norway (La Manga) and Russia (San Pedro del Pinatar) as part of their build-up to their next two World Cup qualifying matches, against Switzerland and Poland in April.

Kerr’s side won their opening Group 2 ties against Belarus and Albania.

Scotland squad:

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City); Jenna Fife (Hibs), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK).

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Bristol City); Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City); Frankie Brown (Bristol City); Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign); Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim); Emma Mitchell (Arsenal); Joelle Murray (Hibs); Kirsty Smith (Hibs).

Midfielders: Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City); Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea); Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City); Joanne Love (Glasgow City); Rachael Small (Hibs); Caroline Weir (Liverpool).

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard); Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco); Claire Emslie (Manchester City); Lisa Evans (Arsenal); Christie Murray (-); Jane Ross (Manchester City).