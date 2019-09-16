Hibs Ladies still in the hunt for fourth straight SSE Cup success

Hibs Ladies remain on course for a fourth successive SSE Scottish Cup title after a 3-0 victory over Hamilton Accies at Ainslie Park.

Despite a valiant effort from the SWPL 2 side, the Hibees eased through to the semi-finals with goals from Amy Gallacher and a Siobhan Hunter brace. Grant Scott’s side will learn who they will face in the last four when the draw is made later today. Glasgow City, Rangers and Motherwell are also safely through to the penultimate round.

It was the perfect response to last midweek’s 4-1 defeat by Slavia Prague in the first leg of their last-32 Champions League clash.

Midfielder and goalscorer Gallacher said: “It’s good to get on the scoresheet but most importantly getting the three goals and seeing us through to the next round of the cup. They were quite stuffy to play against and I don’t think our performance helped as we didn’t play as well as we could have but we’re through and that’s all that matters.”

Defender Hunter, who scored in the defeat by Slavia, has now amassed eight goals in her past four outings.

“To get two again is great,” she said. “I’ve never scored this amount of goals before, maybe when I was 12 or something so it’s definitely the best run I’ve been on.

“We were disappointed with the result last Wednesday so it was good to come back out and get a win.”

Hearts took advantage of Hamilton’s Scottish Cup commitments as they moved three points clear of Accies at the top of SWPL 2, with a 4-1 win at Partick Thistle.

A neat finish from Megan Brill-Edwards midway through the first half opened the scoring at Petershill Park.

Hosts Thistle restored parity just minutes into the second half but the Jambos regained the lead through Danni McGinley.

Two late strikes from Claire Delworth and Robyn Smith added a touch of gloss to the scoreline.

Hutchison Vale remain without a point to their name following a 10-1 defeat at Dundee United.