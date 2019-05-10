Hibs Ladies striker Jamie-Lee Napier braced for Glasgow City test in SWPL Cup Final

Hibs Ladies winger Jamie-Lee Napier lit up the cold night sky when the club lifted its last piece of silverware six months ago.

An 8-0 demolition of then SWPL 2 outfit Motherwell in the SSE Scottish Cup final allowed the Hibees to sign off the 2018 season in style, having achieved the treble double.

19-year-old Napier scored a hat-trick at Firhill in a completely one-sided affair, the outcome just a goal shy of the nine they amassed with victory over Celtic in the SWPL Cup final six months previously. However, cup finals are rarely that straightforward.

That’s why Napier is expecting a much tougher assignment at Airdrie’s Pennycars Stadium tonight as Hibs look to win the SWPL Cup for a fourth consecutive year.

Glasgow City, Scotland’s most decorated club, stand in their way, a team they have already lost to in the league this season. The reigning league champions - for the 12th year in a row - are undefeated under ex-Aberdeen and FC Twente striker Scott Booth.

“When you face City you know it’s going to be a completely different game. They’ve always been a very tough unit to break down so we know how hard this one is going to be,” explained Scotland Under-19 internationalist Napier. “But we’re unbeaten in cup competitions in the past three seasons so we’re desperate to keep that run going. Last year’s Scottish Cup final was fantastic as I scored a hat-trick, my first in football, but the most important thing was keeping hold of the cup. We know tonight is going to be tough but we’re confident.

“City have added the likes of Clare Shine who brings goals to the team so we’ll need to be wary of her threat. In the game earlier in the season that we lost I felt we dominated for large spells and it was a cheap goal to give away from a set-piece that won it.

“They might go in as favourites but recent history favours us. Having won the treble double has also given us a lot of confidence so we’re desperate to keep it.”

Grant Scott’s side were beaten for a second time in SWPL 1 last week with Celtic emerging 3-0 winners at K-Park. Hibs were missing some key personnel with Amy Gallacher and captain Joelle Murray ruled out through injury and illness respectively, and vice-captain Rachael Small was on her hen do. All three are expected to return to the fold tonight, something Napier believes could swing the tie in their favour.

“Last weekend was disappointing but I still feel there is a lot more to come from this team,” she said. “We were missing some key players but that’s not an excuse as we still have enough quality in the squad. We’ve only got ourselves to blame for that defeat. All the focus is on tonight so the league campaign has been pushed to one side for now.

“I’m pleased with my form. I said at the start of the year I wanted to add more goals and I feel like I’ve managed to do that with seven so far. I needed to step things up more and help the team get the results. We just want to go out and play to the best of our ability.”

Murray, meanwhile, will be hoping to get her hands on a seventh consecutive trophy ahead of Scotland’s participation at next month’s World Cup in France.

“The squad don’t need any more motivation other than the fact that it is a cup final,” she said. “We’re really looking forward to the game. A cup final is always something that we as a club look forward to. It is a cup that we have retained for the last three years and it’s one we want to win for a fourth year running as well.”