Hibs Ladies to rest players after Champions League exertions

Hibs Ladies boss Grant Scott has revealed he will make wholesale changes for tomorrow’s SSE Scottish Cup quarter-final clash with Hamilton following the exertions of Wednesday’s Champions League defeat.

The current holders – who are aiming to retain the trophy for a fourth successive year – return to domestic action on the back of a 4-1 loss to Slavia Prague at Easter Road in the first-leg of their last-32 clash.

Slavia's Mia Persson (left) battles with Hibernian's Jamie-Lee Napier

Despite a spirited showing against the Eastern European heavyweights, Scott admits his players need time to recuperate.

Ahead of the visit of Accies, Scott said: “Tomorrow is a different game altogether. We like the knockout aspect of cup football so we’ve regrouped, we had the girls in again last night but we’ll look to use the squad and freshen up because Wednesday night was a really tough shift.

“We’re incredibly proud of our cup record and that we’ve been the holders for the last three years so our target is to win the trophy again.

“We’re still looking to finish as high up the table as we possibly can which, if we’re being realistic, will probably be second.”

Scott says his squad can be incredibly proud of their Champions League efforts, which he believes will stand them in good stead for the remainder of the campaign.

“The players were disappointed but we’ve got a big cup tie tomorrow so I’ve tried my best to pick them up,” he explained. “I was really happy with the team’s performance.

“If we’re going to exit the competition then I feel we might as well open up and have a go in the return leg. We need to stop them scoring and give ourselves a chance, another early goal would be ideal. It might just allow for some doubts to creep in on their side. We need to do something to try and get back in it.”

Meanwhile in SWPL 2, joint league leaders Hearts have the chance to go top in their own right when they travel to play Partick Thistle. Hutchison Vale, who are bottom of the table, are on the road at Dundee United.