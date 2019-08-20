Hibs Ladies will be freshened up to ensure they face Hearts

Hibs Ladies boss Grant Scott has promised to ring the changes for tomorrow night’s clash with Stirling University as he looks to set up a mouthwatering Scottish Cup fourth-round tie against Hearts.

The Hibees continued their recent good run of form with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Stirling on their return to SWPL 1 league action on Sunday and will meet the students for a second time in just three days at Penicuik Park.

Scott’s side had spent the previous week in Slovenia on Champions League duty where three victories secured their passage into the last 32 – their reward a two-legged tie with Slavia Prague next month.

But Grant insists the focus is very much on progressing through tomorrow night’s tie where Hearts await the winner at Oriam on Sunday.

“The uni have had a fresh look at us but we’ve got a good enough squad that we can change things around so we’ll do that tomorrow and hopefully it will surprise them,” he said. “We want to progress to the next round that’s for sure.”

Goals from Amy Gallacher, Kirsty Morrison and a Jamie-Lee Napier brace at Ochilview saw Hibs leapfrog Celtic into second, however, they still trail leaders Glasgow City by eight points and have played a game more. “I thought we were good overall on Sunday,” Scott said. “We were maybe a wee bit wasteful in the final third but the players sharpened up a little bit in the second half and moved Stirling around a little bit more. I’m delighted with the clean sheet and the four goals.

“We trust the girls to look after themselves but we made some changes to get some of the players more minutes so it was a lot fresher in the second half.

“We were incredibly focused as a group in Slovenia and I said to the girls before Sunday’s game that we need to show that same level between now and the end of the season. They’ve shown us what they can do.”

Goalscorer Gallacher added: “It’s important to keep things going after the Champions League group stages. It was three tough games out there so it was good to come back and get four goals. Tomorrow will be a totally different game to Sunday and Stirling are always a stuffy team to play against so we will need to be ready to go again.”

Meanwhile in SWPL 1, a Michaela McAlonie goal gave Spartans a 1-0 win over Forfar at Ainslie Park.

Elsewhere, Hutchison Vale’s Scottish Cup journey came to an end as they were beaten 5-0 by Inverness at Saughton.