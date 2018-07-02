Hibs reject £1.5m bid from Celtic for John McGinn

Celtic have had a reported initial bid for John McGinn rejected by Hibs.

It is understood that Scottish champions have offered around £1.5 million for the international midfielder who has entered the final year of his contract.

Hibernain's John McGinn. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS

McGinn, 23, returned to training with Hibs last week after being given extra time off following his participation in Scotland’s summer tour to Peru and Mexico.

He was the subject of reported interest from English Championship sides Derby County and Birmingham City last month, with a fee of £3m mentioned.

Celtic are looking to strengthen in midfield following the sale of Stuart Armstrong to Southampton for £7m.

Speaking in March, Hibs manager Neil Lennon valued McGinn at £5m.

“He has a price,” Lennon said. “I think in this day and age £5m would cover it. I value him very highly as well all do here, and we won’t sell ourselves short if the bids come if for him.”

Hibs have already lost Dylan McGeouch, with the out-of-contract midfielder joining Sunderland yesterday.