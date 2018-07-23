Hibs reject third Celtic bid for John McGinn

Hibs have rejected a third bid for midfield star John McGinn from Celtic.

John Mcginn has been the subject of a third bid from Celtic. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The Ladbrokes Premiership champions came in with an improved bid of £2 million for the Scotland international in the build-up to the second-leg of Hibs’ Europa League first round qualifier against Faroese side Runavik.

McGinn missed the first-leg of the tie, a game which Hibs won 6-1, but returned for the trip to the Faroe Islands. There were no signs of the transfer speculation affecting the player as he sparkled, scoring one goal and assisting tow more in the 6-4 win.

Celtic have had previous offers of a reported £1.5 million and £1.75 million thrown out by the Easter Road side who value McGinn at £4 million.

The Capital club are remaining strong in their valuation of the player with Celtic having not used any squad players such as Scott Allan, as part of the deal.

The news comes after Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong was linked with a move to Easter Road over the weekend.

The 21-year-old Ghana internationalist has spent the last three seasons on loan in the Netherlands.

