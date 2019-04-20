HIbs star reckons Scot Gemmill can be Scotland’s Gareth Southgate

Stevie Mallan believes the SFA should take a leaf out of England’s book and appoint Scot Gemmill as Alex McLeish’s successor.

The Hibs midfielder has played under Gemmill for Scotland Under-21s and, he insisted, he could do as good a job as England coach Gareth Southgate who was promoted to the top job after impressing at that age level and got the Three Lions to the World Cup semi-final last summer in Russia.

Gemmill has been involved in coaching young Scottish teams for the past five years and Mallan said: “He knows all the boys well. A lot have come through the 21s and made that step. He will bring a freshness to the squad.

“I have worked with him on numerous occasions and he knows the game inside out. He’s had a lot of really good results against top countries, like beating Holland a few times which wasn’t expected.”

Could he be Scotland’s Southgate? “I don’t see why not,” claimed Mallan. “A lot of people might have written off Southgate but when he went in he did a really good job. Why can’t Scot do it?

“He knows the boys and if they promote from within, he’s probably the No.1 candidate.”