Hibs take Japan inspiration to leave thank you note at Berwick

Hibs took inspiration from Japan at the World Cup by leaving a thank you note and tidy changing room after their friendly with Berwick Rangers.

• READ MORE: Hibs put six past Berwick in pre-season friendly

Neil Lennon’s men thumped the Wee Gers 6-0 on Wednesday evening at Shielfield Park in the club’s second pre-season outing.

Pre-match talk was dominated by the absence of midfielder John McGinn, who was rested according to Hibs No.2 Garry Parker along with Darren McGregor, Florian Kamberi and Marvin Bartley.

After the match, Hibs took to Twitter to thank Berwick Rangers for their hospitality, accompanied by a picture of a clean dressing room and a piece of paper which read ‘CHEERS’.

The message was reference to the cleanliness of the Japan dressing room after they had been knocked out of the World Cup by Belgium at the last-16 stage, going down 3-2 after leading 2-0. The changing room was spotless and a piece of paper with “Spasibo”, Russian for thank you, scrawled on it left.

The message went down well with Berwick Rangers and Hibs fans with the Wee Gers wishing Hibs the best for the season.

Hibs led 3-0 at half-time through goals from Oli Shaw, Simon Murray and a wonderstrike from captain David Gray. Shaw added his second after the interval with Steven Whittaker and Lewis Allan also on the scoresheet. New signing Adam Bogdan started between the sticks for the Hibees.

• READ MORE: Hibs No.2 explains absence of John McGinn from Berwick win

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE