Hibs v Hearts: Team news; How to watch; Head-to-head; Manager thoughts; How they line up; What the bookies say

Hearts and Hibs square off at Easter Road tonight

Following the 0-0 draw at Tynecastle in September, tonight’s clash is the second derby of the season and will be played in front of a full house at Easter Road.

The Capital rivals are just two places apart in the cinch Premiership table, but the Jambos boast a 12-point gap over their hosts and have a good recent record over their rivals.

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney, who will be sampling his first Edinburgh derby, made been a flurry of new signings towards the end of the January transfer window, but only two or three of them are expected to start.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts will probably have more players playing in a Capital derby for the first time.

Both teams are expected to line-up with similar formations, with three at the back, four in midfield and three forwards.

Where and when

Easter Road, Tuesday, February 1. Kick-off 7.45pm.

How to watch

The match is live on Sky Sports. Coverage begins at 7pm on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

Team news

Hibs captain Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn will face late fitness tests. Hanlon has missed Hibs' last two games, while McGinn limped off in the defeat against Livingston on Saturday. Maloney has a big squad to choose from and has a decision to make over who will play up front with Kevin Nisbet and whether to go with Josh Doig or Demetri Mitchell on the left.

Hearts also have problems in defence with Craig Halkett and Michael Smith injured. John Souttar picked up an ankle knock against Motherwell but he's expected to be fit. That means new signing Tony Sibbick could start in defence. Barrie McKay is expected to come back in. Neilson will have to chose between Alex Cochrane and Andy Halliday on the left of midfield.

Possible line-ups

Hibs (3-4-1-2): Macey; Porteous, Bushiri, Stevenson; Cadden, Doyle-Hayes, Newell, Doig; Mueller; Doidge, Nisbet.

Hearts (3-4-2-1): Gordon; Souttar, Sibbick, Kingsley; Atkinson, Devlin, Baningime, Cochrane; Boyce, McKay; Simms.

Referee

Don Robertson will be the man in the middle.

Head to head

Hibs have won none of the past eight Edinburgh derbies. The last Hibs derby win at Easter Road was the 2-0 victory in March 2018 under Neil Lennon. Hearts have not lost in their last three meetings with their rivals.

Form guide

Hearts are the form team. After winning his first two games, new Hibs boss Shaun Maloney has gone three games without a win in the Premiership and although they have have had plenty of possession in recent matches there has been no cutting edge in the final third, and Livingston outfoxed them at Easter Road to win on Saturday. The team have been booed off in recent games as they try to adapt to the new manager’s ideas.

Hearts make the trip across Edinburgh on the back of a solid 2-0 victory over fourth-placed Motherwell on Saturday. Neilson’s side boast the joint-best defence away from home in the league this season, with just 10 goals conceded from as many games.They come out at Easter Road with plenty of confidence, following a run of seven wins from their last 10 matches in all competitions.

What the managers say

Shaun Maloney: “Hearts have been very, very strong this season and over the next 6-12 months it's my job to make sure that we narrow that gap and fight like hell to make sure we're fighting for that third spot next year.

“This club has got amazing moments in its history and we have to embrace them and celebrate them.”

Robbie Neilson: “We've got a number of guys who haven't experienced it before. We're going into it in decent form but a lot of the time that doesn't matter. It's about how you start the game, so we have to be ready for it.

“We're going to Easter Road so we have to win. It doesn't matter if we're 10 points ahead or 10 points behind. All our focus now is going there and trying to get three points.”

What the bookies say

Hearts are slight favourites, according to McBookie. They have the Jambos at 13/8, Hibs at 15/8 and the draw is priced at 21/10.

Message from the editor