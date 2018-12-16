Hibs would be interested if Scott Allan is available, admits Neil Lennon

Scott Allan could be set for a third spell at Easter Road after Hibs boss Neil Lennon admitted that if the opportunity presents itself the club would be interested in signing the player.

• READ MORE: Hibs v Celtic: Live updates from Easter Road

The Celtic midfielder spent the second half of last campaign on loan at Hibs but is yet to feature for the Parkhead side this season.

Lennon and assistant Garry Parker have both admitted that the squad needs strengthening in the January transfer window having lost John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch in the summer, while Allan returned to his parent club.

“Scott’s under contract,” Lennon said. “I don’t want to start headlines. He’s a player we like. These kinds of players cost a lot of money but if there was an opportunity there we’d look at it, obviously.

“I’ll definitely look at a couple of areas which will help with the way we want to play and I’ll try and find the right type to come in and do that.

“It’s been a funny season – it’s fluctuated for a lot of teams. We had a good start and then a pretty poor run by our own standards and hopefully we can start picking up points again.”

Allan became a firm fans’ favourite across his two spells having first signed for Hibs in 2014 before earning a move to Celtic the following year.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital