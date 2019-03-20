A general view of sunshine on Leith at Easter Road

13 players who could leave Hibs this summer

As many as 13 players could leave the Hibs first-team squad this summer.

Here's a look at who's going, who's gone and who might be on their way.

Veteran, Hibs-daft defender is out of contract in the summer but could yet be offered a new deal

1. Darren McGregor

Signed as defensive cover, has barely featured in recent weeks and a summer exit seems inevitable

2. Miquel Nelom

Hungarian 'keeper has impressed but has been out with concussion recently. Due to return to Liverpool in the summer but has spoken highly of Hibs and Edinburgh

3. Adam Bogdan

Released by Hibs as a youngster, 'Sparky' has come back with a bang. Has 7 goals and 3 assists in 9 games but fee could price Hibs out of a permanent move

4. Marc McNulty

