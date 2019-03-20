13 players who could leave Hibs this summer As many as 13 players could leave the Hibs first-team squad this summer. Here's a look at who's going, who's gone and who might be on their way. 1. Darren McGregor Veteran, Hibs-daft defender is out of contract in the summer but could yet be offered a new deal other Buy a Photo 2. Miquel Nelom Signed as defensive cover, has barely featured in recent weeks and a summer exit seems inevitable other Buy a Photo 3. Adam Bogdan Hungarian 'keeper has impressed but has been out with concussion recently. Due to return to Liverpool in the summer but has spoken highly of Hibs and Edinburgh other Buy a Photo 4. Marc McNulty Released by Hibs as a youngster, 'Sparky' has come back with a bang. Has 7 goals and 3 assists in 9 games but fee could price Hibs out of a permanent move other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4