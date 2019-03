From George Best signing for Hibs through to the famous Scottish Cup win in 2016, click through the gallery to see special photos from the club's past.

1. George Best signs for Hibs Best with Hibs manager Eddie Turnbull and George Royce following his signing in November 1979.

2. Steve Archibald The famous Scottish striker in action against Celtic during his spell in Leith at the end of the 1980s.

3. John Collins The Scotland international at Hibs in 1988.

4. Paul Kane Paul Kane felled by Eamonn Bannon in an Edinburgh derby in 1989.

