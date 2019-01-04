‘A big kick in the b***s’ - Hibs fans react to departure of Efe Ambrose

Hibs fans have been left devastated with the news that Efe Ambrose has left the club.

Hibs fans have been left gutted after the exit of Efe Ambrose. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The Nigerian has been the club’s most consistent performer this season and his departure after triggering a clause in his contract has brought about a range of emotions.

Supporters were keen to pay tribute to the player’s ability and influence on the side.

@GwenneJ: “Pretty gutted - but thanks Efe for all your efforts! You will be missed.”

@StephenK1875: “Only player that’s look like he could do something this season. Absolutely gutted he’s gone. Strolled the league. Class act. You will be missed Efe.”

@leekelly28: “Never seen a defender with as much composure on the ball before. What a talent.”

@graemeshaw62: “Gutted, genuinely gutted. All the best Efe, you will be seriously missed.”

@kyeomal: “V disappointing currently the only proper player we have. All the best EFE in the future. It was a pleasure.”

Stuart Wilson: “There are two types of Hibs fans in this world. The type who appreciate intelligent, ball playing quality football players; and then there are the folk who moan at the likes of Ambrose and Sol Bamba for being “bombscares”. Efe was of an ability much higher than the rest of our current squad and he is going to be missed greatly. We are talking about a player who hasn’t missed a game all season and was consistently 7/8 out of 10.”

calumhibee1: “Absolutely gutted. The best centre half I’ve seen at Hibs since Le God. All the best Efe, it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

One poster on Hibs.net summed up many fans’ first reaction.

Dublin07: ”Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo oooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo!”

Many fans were concerned with the direction of the playing squad and are keen to see reinforcements arrive.

@Matt_Dickie75: “Where does all the money go? Can see Lennon resigning at this rate. Our most consistent performer this season and only one that could move the play forward from the back with a bit of guile. Should have been resolved months ago. Bottom six it is.”

@rmorrison1983: “What a player btw, was class to have him. What a minging start to the window. Cheers.”

@raymondgray63: “If another team is offering him money we can’t match and a chance to finish his career in a higher league we were never going to keep him. Great when we had him. Let’s see what happens before we all jump on the doomsday bus although already I don’t think there are many seats left.”

@jpilton32: “Well done lads, big congratulations on letting our best defender leave in January.”

@Paul_Fledge: “Gutted, we appear to be going backwards.”

@SSibbald9: “So we lose our best player mid way through a poor season where we already need an entirely new midfield, it’s going to have to be a busy and extremely good January window.”

@stevehibby: “All the best Efe......finger oot Hibs, some good signings required now! Fans need some encouragement!”

@jinglis4: “That’s a big kick in the b***s. We have a lot of work to do this window to try and salvage the rest of the season.”

@TheGilmertonian: “Hibs seem to be going off course. Was looking like a good season and now our best players are jumping ship, some have downed tools and even Lennon looks like he’s lost some enthusiasm.”

William Forbes: He knew exactly what he was doing and we got the use out of him while he was here, overall he was a decent player and could generally read the game well. Lets face it there was times last season he was a bit of a bomb scare and got closed down and was turned quite easily and lost control of the ball. His game improved this first half of the season and was probably his best why because he knew he would be leaving us about now as he had to turn in some good performances to get the move he wanted down south. All the best Efe and hope you do well down south it will be hard and they will close you down quicker.”

Pretty Boy: “Good luck Efe. A joy to watch most of the time and he’s every right to go after one last big payday. Stating the obvious but a huge, huge window for us now and the start of a long term rebuild. There’s a lot of work to do in the next 3 or 4 windows as we have a fair few nearer the end of their Hibs careers than the start of them.”

