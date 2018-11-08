A hit song and online show – life is never dull for Liam Fontaine

Liam Fontaine is a busy man these days. When he’s not leading the Ross County promotion push, the former Hibs defender can be found making music or hosting an online TV show

In September, the keen guitar player released his debut single ‘Life Lessons’. “It’s up to about 15,000 plays on Spotify which is way more than I had expected since it’s not my full-time career,” said Fontaine. “I’m hoping it will get picked up by the radio through all the media coverage it’s had. I’ve not done any performances or anything, it’s just a case of me making music and putting it out there. It’s something I enjoy doing and it’s been well received from the majority of people. I’ve got another couple of songs that are ready to go but I’m not in a rush to put them out yet. At the moment I’m just having a bit of fun with it in my time away from football.”

Fontaine also recently launched an online series called #LiamFontaineMeets after entertaining supporters in the Fontaine of Knowledge segment of Hibs’ online show Outside the Box, filmed in conjunction with club sponsors Marathonbet. “I worked with Tom Zanelli when he was at Marathonbet and he just contacted me one day saying he had an idea for an online TV show and he wanted me to host it,” Fontaine said of a show which has already seen him interview Hibs’ Scottish Cup-winning manager Alan Stubbs. “I’m filming the next one of those this month but I can’t say what it is at the moment. I just enjoy doing it. It’s a bit of light-hearted fun. I get to do different things. In the first one I was at a music festival and in the second one I was baking with Stubbsy. It’s enjoyable.

“We’ll just see where it goes. We’ve got some mini-goals we want to achieve with it so we’ll just if we can get there.”