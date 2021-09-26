'A massive, massive win': Hibs fans react to 1-0 victory over St Johnstone

Hibs' match-winner Martin Boyle shows his appreciation to the fans after full-time. Picture: SNS

Here’s what the fans had to say about the match:

@Williamfraefife: “Think this falls under the heading of, hard fought but not overly attractive football wins a win though.”

@mad_hibby32: "Thank god were no playing them anytime soon again, always a battle.”

@KdyTrader: "STILL the only unbeaten team in Scotland across League and cup competitions this season.”

@EricSutherland9: "Important three points for the Hibees and retains our position as 2nd in league. The goal machine @MartinBoyle9 just keeps on going. #GGTTH”

@williamsonkev: "Happy scenes at Easter Rd as we finally break the St J jinx.”

@BilesLiddell: “Probably most satisfying result so far as they have been such a regular thorn in our side. Keeps pace with the rest and very interesting game next week!”

@mad_hibby32: “Nisbet should probably not sign a new contract if he wants too keep on playing the way he is right now, no direction no energy, nothing..”

@PeterBa55729613: “Finally a win over them. Kevin Nisbet low on confidence clear to see, needs a goal to get back to his old self, I'm sure it will come soon, his all round play is good. Boyle excellent again, Doyle Hayes the difference in the second half. Go on the cabbage.”

@Harry_McArthur: “Performances not quite there of late but we are getting the results which is what it is all about. St Johnstone the first of a very tricky few games, so this is a massive, massive win. When Porteous and Hanlon play we look so secure at the back.”

