'A tough one to call' - Journalists' predictions for Dundee v Hibs

Our online team give their verdict on Friday night's Ladbrokes Premiership clash between Dundee and Hibs at Dens Park

Mark Atkinson

I don't really fancy the visitors in this one. While I thought Hibs put in a professional performance against Hamilton last weekend, for a lot of the second half they were second best to Accies. Paul Heckingbottom appears to favour a 4-4-2 formation and I'm not convinced Hibs have the personnel in midfield to make that work against the league's better teams. Dundee, clearly, don't fall into that category, but if their home form wasn't so wretched - one league win all season, and that was against Hamilton - then I'd tip them for a win considering the improvement they have made in recent weeks. A score draw seems a logical outcome, so that's where my money is heading. Prediction: Score draw

Anthony Brown

Dundee no longer look like relegation fodder and Hibs, under Paul Heckingbottom, are largely an unknown quantity so it is impossible to say with any authority how this match will pan out. The best gauge of Hibs’ prospects is that, despite the recent sense of tumult around the club, they have remained capable of defeating St Mirren, Raith Rovers and Hamilton Accies in reasonably comfortable fashion. If Marc McNulty and Florian Kamberi click in attack, they should eke out another victory. Prediction: His win

Craig Fowler

I don’t know whether Andrew Nelson will be fit for the match after going off with a knock against Livingston. He’s massively valuable to Dundee. He’s a goalscorer who can also pressure defenders and link with team-mates outside the box. Additionally, Craig Curran and Kenny Miller - the pairing if Nelson doesn’t make it - are a little too similar to work as a duo. At Hibs there appears to be a feel-good factor among the players after Heckingbottom’s arrival, and I think that will take them to three points. Prediction: Hibs win.

Neil McGlade

Dundee have been rejuvenated in recent weeks as Jim McIntyre’s ideas have finally resonated with his players. Livingston have shown what a difficult nut they are to crack at home this season and Dundee passed that test with flying colours last week. As for Hibs, Paul Heckingbottom will have benefitted from having a full week’s training with his new squad. This will have afforded him the opportunity to implement some of his own ideas, something I think the players will buy into. The Easter Road side can expect a tricky encounter at Dens but I fancy them to pick up all three points. Prediction: Hibs win

Patrick McPartlin

This is a tough one to call. Hibs won 3-0 at Dens Park earlier in the season, the team is undoubtedly more settled with the new coaching staff in place, and Paul Heckingbottom is slowly implementing his own style of play, but Dundee have hit a good run in recent weeks - only one defeat in their last five league games - so it could be a tricky test for the Easter Road side. If Hibs are still able to harness the "new manager bounce" they should return to the Capital with all three points. But Dundee at home, on the back of a morale-boosting win over Livingston, could have something to say about that. Prediction: Score draw

Joel Sked

Dundee's chances of a much-needed three points to heap the pressure on their relegation rivals rests on the fitness of Andrew Nelson. If the in-form striker is fit then the Dens Park side's chances of getting a result increase hugely. Although if he is I'd still class Hibs as favourites. In the win over Livingston Dundee's defence looked uncomfortable playing against Ryan Hardie despite having a man advantage. Throw in the all-action Florian Kamberi and Marc McNulty who have already engineered a strike partnership and it could be a long evening for ex-Hearts ace Ryan McGowan and Genseric Kusunga. Hibs were confident in their win over Hamilton with the new 4-4-2 system and Daryl Horgan will fancy his chances up against James Horsfield.

Prediction: Hibs to win - margin dependent on Nelson's fitness.