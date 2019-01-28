Aberdeen hopeful of concluding deal for Hibs target Lewis Morgan

Hibs look set to miss out on January transfer target Lewis Morgan with Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hopeful of concluding a deal for the Celtic winger.

Hibs have been credited with an interest in Lewis Morgan throughout the month. Picture: SNS

According to the Daily Record, McInnes has held talks with the 22-year-old and believes he’s done enough to get the attacker to choose Pittodrie as his loan destination this January.

Hull City, Birmingham City and Sunderland are among several English sides also in contention for his signature.

Hibs have been linked with Morgan throughout the month, though it’s being reported that Celtic don’t wish to send Morgan to Easter Road.

The club’s transfer activity is up in the air before Thursday’s deadline with manager Neil Lennon having been suspended on Friday.