Aberdeen striker accuses Hibs star Ryan Porteous of 'intentional' kick at Easter Road

Ryan Porteous and Christian Ramirez have a coming together at the half-way line during Hibs' 1-0 win over Aberdeen. Picture: SNS

Play was stopped by referee Alan Muir during the second period as Ramirez rolled on the ground in apparent agony after a clash with the Hibs centre-back near the halfway line.

No action was taken against Porteous, who would help Ramirez to his feet and later go on to score the only goal of the game amid a man-of-the-match performance.

The incident wasn’t brought up by Stephen Glass after the game. The Aberdeen manager instead focused his ire on a supposed foul on Declan Gallagher in the build-up to Hibs winning the corner from which Porteous would score.

But Ramirez clearly felt wronged. On Thursday morning he posted a clip of the incident on his personal Twitter account with the caption “seems unintentional?” along with a series of emojis.

Hibs won the game 1-0 in Shaun Maloney’s first match in charge.

