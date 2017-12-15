Aberdeen v Hibs: Match preview and probable line-ups

Hibs travel to the Granite City tomorrow looking for a performance and a result after Wednesday night’s home defeat to Rangers.

Neil Lennon is likely to opt for a different formation to the attack-minded 3-4-1-2 used midweek, and could revert to a 4-1-4-1 / 4-1-2-2-1 set-up, with Marvin Bartley protecting the back four.

However, Darren McGregor remains an option at the back if Lennon goes with a 3-5-2 system, while Brandon Barker’s blistering performance in the second half of the match against Rangers could see the on-loan Manchester City kid restored to the starting line-up at the expense of Oli Shaw or Simon Murray.

Ross Laidlaw remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, although David Gray is nearing a return from the knee injury that kept him out of the matchday squad.

Danny Swanson’s match fitness is still in doubt so the former St Johnstone attacker is unlikely to be included in the squad. Apart from that, Lennon has a full strength squad to choose from as he looks to best Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen are just missing Greg Tansey; the former Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder is suffering from a groin injury, but McInnes - who has previous for tinkering with his squad - could rotate his squad with the Dons due to face Celtic, Partick and Hearts later this month.

Adam Rooney and Kari Arnason started in the midweek victory over St Johnstone, with Andy Considine and Gary Mackay-Steven coming on as second half substitutes.

The latter pair could start against Hibs tomorrow. Mackay-Steven scored the only goal the last time these two teams met and McInnes will have that in mind when choosing his starting XI.

Last five meetings: Hibs 0-1 Aberdeen; Hibs 2-3 Aberdeen; Hibs 2-0 Aberdeen; Hibs 0-2 Aberdeen; Aberdeen 1-0 Hibs.

Likely Aberdeen team (4-2-3-1): Lewis; Logan, O’Connor, McKenna, Considine; McLean, Shinnie; Stewart, Christie, Mackay-Steven; May. Subs from: Rogers, Arnason, Reynolds, Ball, Harvie, Storie, Ross, Maynard, Rooney, Wright.

Likely Hibs team: (4-1-2-2-1): Marciano; Whittaker, Ambrose, Hanlon, Stevenson; Bartley; McGeouch, McGinn; Boyle, Barker; Stokes. Subs from: Dabrowski, McGregor, Porteous, Slivka, F Murray, Shaw, S Murray, Matulevicius.

Referee: Bobby Madden

Kick-off: 12.30pm

Odds: Aberdeen 7/5 Draw 62/25 Hibs 85/40 (Odds correct at the time of writing)

