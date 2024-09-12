The star is now at a Premiership rival. | SNS Group

A former Hibs star is aiming to become the Premiership’s top scorer - just over a year on after leaving Easter Road.

Kevin Nisbet has returned to Scotland at Aberdeen on a season-long loan deal from Millwall. The English Championship side signed the striker from Hibs last year in a seven-figure deal but he now has headed north in search of regular game time.

He has already endeared himself to the Pittodrie support with a last-minute winner away to Ross County in a 1-0 win. Nisbet will set his targets after Christmas but he’s in no doubt he can get back scoring in Scotland like he did for Hibs.

The forward said: "I believe I can be top scorer in the league, but I'll see where I am at Christmas and set my targets from there. If you don't think you can do that then you are not really a striker, as it is all about scoring goals when you play up front.

"You can be rubbish for 89 minutes and then score the winner, and suddenly you are the best player on the park. I back myself to go and score goals, be the top goalscorer here and to break records. You need a bit of confidence as a striker. I have that in abundance.

"Once you get that goal it starts you off and I feel I can go on and get two and three. I won't stop, so it was good to get off the mark so early. Sitting on the bench against Kilmarnock, I was thinking with some of the chances we created I could score a barrowload.

"That is down to the way the manager wants us to play and the chances we'll create. I watched some stuff on YouTube from his time at Elfsborg, and I could see his style of play would suit me down to the ground.

"I thought Aberdeen is the place I want to be, playing under him as I can come short or link and spin. The strongest part of my game is between the sticks, sniffing out chances and scoring.

"That was a big thing coming up here because I know I'll get chances at Aberdeen. I didn't really get a lot down south as the football didn't really suit the way I play. It is about me getting back, getting chances and scoring goals for Aberdeen when I can."