Adam Bogdan set for Hibs return against Aberdeen

Adam Bogdan is set to return to the Hibs side for Saturday’s Easter Road showdown with Aberdeen.

The Hungarian goalkeeper has missed three of his team’s last four matches since experiencing pain in his hip during the Premiership opener against Motherwell earlier this month. Bogdan sat out the home leg of the Europa League qualifier against Molde and the subsequent Premiership match at St Johnstone before returning to the side for the 3-0 defeat away to the Norwegians last Thursday.

A recurrence of the injury meant Ross Laidlaw had to deputise for the on-loan Liverpool goalkeeper once again in Sunday’s Betfred Cup win over Ross County, but Bogdan has now overcome his injury and is fit to face the Dons this weekend. The availability of the Hungary internationalist represents a boost for manager Neil Lennon at a time when Ofir Marciano, Hibs’ first-choice goalkeeper of the past two seasons, is still a few weeks away from a return as he continues his recovery after undergoing surgery to rectify a finger injury in the close-season.

Darren McGregor will again be missing this weekend. Like Bogdan, the centre-back has also missed Hibs’ past four games with a knee problem. He is expected to be sidelined until after the international break in September. In addition, midfielder Marvin Bartley could be absent until October as a result of the hamstring injury he sustained in Molde last week.