Alan Stubbs: I would like to build some more memories at Hibs

Alan Stubbs has confirmed he would be “very interested” in returning to Hibs as manager.

Alan Stubbs would welcome a return to Hibs. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

Speaking to BBC Sportsound the former Easter Road boss said the club only need “to pick up the phone” to speak to him.

The 47-year-old took charge of Hibs for 100 matches between 2014 and 2016, leading the club to Scottish Cup success in his final game as boss.

Following the departure of Neil Lennon, which was confirmed on Wednesday after the Northern Irishman’s suspension on Friday, Stubbs emerged as one of the favourites for the job.

“I was obviously as shocked as most in terms of how it did come out and how abruptly it all seemed to have happened,” he told BBC. “I am disappointed for everyone involved really, the club, Neil, you want what’s best for the club.

“They only have to pick up the phone if that’s what they want to do. The rest is a formality.

“I think everyone knows the affection I have towards the club, my standing I have with the fans there. If that is something they want to do for now then great.

He added: “I would be very interested, definitely. I have got great memories and if it is what they want to do I would like to build some more memories.”

Stubbs opened up on his departure from St Mirren querying the structure at the club and the skewed ambitions of some at the Paisley outfit.

He was criticised for his recruitment after taking over from Jack Ross. However, he pointed towards the players he signed for Hibs, including John McGinn, Darren McGregor and Dylan McGeouch among many others.

“Yes, things could have gone better but sometimes people don’t know the full picture,” he said. “Sometimes you have to maybe just throw one or two things in just to set the record straight.

“It is what it is in terms of the St Mirren thing. I’ve had a number of phone calls from managers, people within the game saying about how crazy it is.

“I take comfort from that, but you learn from everything. We know we are in a game where you are going to get the sack, sooner or later. It’s the nature of the beast now and it seems to be happening more frequently. That’s the line of work we choose to go along.

Stubbs, who left Hibs for Rotherham United, also spoke of the positive relationship he enjoyed with Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster

“I had a brilliant relationship with her,” he said. “Leeann let me get on with the job, when I needed things she was very, very supportive, very helpful.

“I’ve got to say first and foremost she is a brilliant chief executive. From my point of view she’s the best chief executive I’ve worked with. Yes, she has to make tough decisions, that’s what her role entails. But in terms of a support network when I was there, herself, George Craig (director of football), Rod (Petrie), Graeme Mathie (head of player ID), they were great people to work with.”

