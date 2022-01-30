Alex Gogic: St Mirren interested in deadline-day deal for Hibs midfielder

Out-of-favour Hibs midfielder is attracting interest from St Mirren

Irish international McGrath has been the subject of intense speculation and was previously a target for Hibs under Jack Ross, but contrary to reports today that Hibs have made an offer for him the Edinburgh Evening News understands that new boss Shaun Maloney is not interested in the 25-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer.

However, Saints have expressed an interest in taking Gogic to Paisley before the January transfer window shuts. The out-of-favour midfielder, who has also been linked with Fleetwood Town, is not part of Maloney’s long-term plans and has been told he is free to find another club.

The Cypriot internationalist, who joined Hibs from Hamilton in the summer of 2020, has found it tough to break into the first team this season and, with his contract entering its final six months, could depart on deadline day.

Although Scott Allan could be the subject of last-minute bids, with Kilmarnock rumoured to be interested, Maloney has indicated that he would like to keep the popular playmaker. St Mirren have also been linked with Allan, another Hibs player whose contract expires in the summer.

Sean Mackie is one player who could depart, if a suitable club comes in for him, while Maloney has money to spend on a forward should a suitable target be available on deadline day.

Hibs are also expected to complete their capture of 20-year-old Norwegian midfielder Runar Hauge from Bodø/Glimt before the transfer deadline passes, but he will join the development squad initially.

