Allan Delferrière: Hibs bring in versatile defender from Standard Liège

The 19-year-old, who can operate at right-back, centre-back, and in defensive midfield, joins on a two-and-a-half year deal, with the club having an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Delferrièrebegan his career with RFC Seraing before joining Standard Liège. He joined KAA Gent before returning to Les Rouches in summer 2019.

He has been on loan at Dutch side MVV Maastricht, making 21 appearances in all competitions and is the third development team signing in recent days after João Baldé and Tom Carter.

Academy chief Steve Kean said: “Bringing Allan on board shows we are not only looking domestically to bring in players, but we are also exploring different markets. We have seen lads coming from Norway, we have now signed a player who has played several times for Standard Liège.

“He has great versatility; he can play as centre-back in a four or three. He can play full back or in defensive midfield too. He is coming from a country that has a good reputation of developing players.

“It shows the fans that we are looking further afield and using our good network of contacts to access other markets.

“We don’t have anyone of his age and experience in our system at the moment. It will take him a couple of weeks to adapt to the city, but he brings an energy and enthusiasm to get better. Everyone in the development team has one focus – to get better and push to get into the first team as early as they can.”

