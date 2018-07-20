Anthony Stokes follows Harry Forrester’s lead by moving to Iran

Have your say

Anthony Stokes has followed in the footsteps of ex-Rangers attacker Harry Forrester by signing for Iranian club Tractor Sazi.

Anthony Stokes left Hibs earlier this year. Picture: SNS

The former Hibs and Celtic hitman has signed a two-year deal with the Persian Gulf Pro League side after it appeared he was ready to make St Mirren his next club.

The Irish striker had been training with the Paisley club under the watchful eye of his old boss Alan Stubbs. However, it seems the Ladbrokes Premiership new boys were only willing to offer a deal until January.

The 29-year-old most recently had a stint with Apollon Smyrni. After just four appearances he went AWOL and was released from his deal.

This came after Stokes left Hibs in January of this year over disciplinary issues.

On Thursday it was announced that Forrester had joined Tractor after agreeing to an early termination of his Ibrox contract.

