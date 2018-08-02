Asteras Tripolis 1-1 Hibs (3-4 agg): Bogdan the hero as Hibs progress

Adam Bogdan was the hero for Hibs in Greece as the Hungarian ‘keeper foiled Asteras Tripolis on numerous occasions to send Neil Lennon’s men through to the Europa League third qualifying round.

The Capital club took the lead just before half time through John McGinn, but were pegged back when Kosmas Tsilianidis equalised after 56 minutes.

With the Greeks desperately seeking a killer second, Bogdan pulled off several saves to frustrate Asteras and ensure Hibs left with a 1-1 draw and a 4-3 win on aggregate.

Full match report to follow>>>