Aston Villa hail ex-Hibs star John McGinn with joke on Twitter

Aston Villa highlighted the impact John McGinn has had since joining from Hibs with a joke image.

The Scottish international was instrumental in the club’s 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers on Friday night.

Villa hailed McGinn’s energy by tweeting a heatmap of the player’s performance in the victory.

The image showed dark red across most of the pitch to suggest that the player was everywhere at the same time, owing to his all-action style.

The 24-year-old has started 14 matches for Villa, who sit 14th in the Championship, netting one goal - a thunderous strike against Sheffield Wednesday.

John�McGinn has impressed for Aston Villa since joining from Hibs in the summer. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty

McGinn was brought to the club by Steve Bruce but is now working under Dean Smith and John Terry.

His performances have won the support of many fans at his new club.

One supporter tweeted: “He’s an absolute joy to watch.. just never stops”.

Another said: “He will play in the premier league for years to come just hope it’s with Villa.”

That was echoed: “On his way to becoming a Villa Park Legend! Can’t wait to see him performing with us in the Premier League.”

McGinn has been included in the Scotland squad for the Uefa Nations League double header against Albania and Israel this month.

