Aston Villa in talks to sign John McGinn from Hibs

Aston Villa are in discussions with Hibs over the transfer of John McGinn to the English Championship club.

The Birmingham-based outfit are understood to have made their move for the £4million-rated midfielder last night ahead of the English transfer window closing on Thursday at 5pm.

Hibs' John McGinn, right, is wanted by Aston Villa. Pic: SNS

Villa, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League after losing the play-off final to Fulham last season, received fresh investment over the summer and want to bolster their squad for another tilt at promotion.

Although the two clubs have yet to agree a fee, McGinn is reported to have been granted permission by Hibs to travel south and meet Villa manager Steve Bruce, look round the stadium and training ground.

The 23-year-old has been the subject of failed bids from Celtic over past month – the highest being £2million – and the Scottish champions have since taken their final offer from the table. It is unknown whether Villa’s firm interest in the player will spark a fresh bid from the Glasgow side.

McGinn is now in the final year of his contract. Hibs do not want to lose their talisman, but will not stand in the nine-times Scotland cap’s way if the right money is offered and the player wants to move.

The latest developments in McGinn’s future means that Hibs head coach Neil Lennon may have to restructure his team for Thursday night’s Europa League third qualifying round first leg at home to Molde.