Away fans set for Easter Road return as Kilmarnock handed allocation for Hibs cup clash

Kilmarnock fans at Easter Road for a pre-pandemic fixture

The Ayrshire outfit, featuring ex-Easter Road trio Stephen McGinn, Fraser Murray, and Jason Naismith, have been allocated just over 1,000 tickets for this weekend’s encounter.

With the Capital club only opening up the East Stand and Main Stand for the League Cup clash while they continue renovations in the Famous Five and South Stands, Killie supporters will be housed in part of the Main Stand.

Hibs confirmed late on Monday that they were working towards an attendance of just over 12,000 for the cup meeting with hopes of having the stadium fully operational for either the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off round first-leg tie against either PAOK or Bohemians on August 26 if Jack Ross can lead his side to victory over Rijeka, or the visit of Livingston on Scottish Premiership duty on August 28/29.

