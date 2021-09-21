Ben Kensell speaks on Hibs transfer window: 'We will add quality when we need to'
Hibs chief executive Ben Kensell has insisted the Easter Road club is on the right track in transfer terms as he reflected on the summer window.
The spotlight was turned on the Capital club when they failed to complete a last-minute deal to bring St Mirren’s Jamie McGrath to Edinburgh with Scott Allan and Drey Wright heading in the opposite direction but Josh Doig, Kevin Nisbet, and Ryan Porteous all stayed at the club despite plenty of interest.
Kensell believes that while the window wasn’t perfect, there were plenty of positives to take from it.
"You can always say it could be better but you can always look at it as a flip of a coin in terms of whether you look at it as a positive or a negative, because we always want to be the best version of ourselves,” he said.
"Some of the discussions that we're having are very internal, as they are at all clubs.
"We're pleased to have a team that’s strong and doing well, and a great manager in Jack Ross who’s also performing very well and he and the team are unbeaten so far this season.”
"I think some of the stats that he's come out with already, around how long we've been in the top four now speak for themselves,” Kensell continued.
"I don’t need to echo them, we should be very proud of what we're achieving here.
"We're building something around good players who want to stay at the club and are committed, so if we can add a bit of quality to that as and when we believe we need to, then we will.”